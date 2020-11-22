Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Heavily pregnant Anushka Sharma is back in Mumbai, starts shooting (Pics)

Anushka Sharma is back in town and although heavily pregnant and counting down days to deliver her first child, the superstar turned heads as she stepped out in style to start shooting for her brand commitments. Anushka will be shooting back to back seven days in various studios of Mumbai and she looked regal and supremely fit as she rocked a green ensemble at the shoot!

Anushka has taken every possible measure to ensure that her sets are a safe shooting venue, given her pregnancy and all the brands she is shooting with have also ensured that they are extra careful. All cast and crew members of these shoots have been tested and quarantined.

“Anushka looked super cheerful on the sets and she was, in fact, thrilled to be back on the sets. She was telling people how she misses being on the sets. Despite being heavily pregnant, she was not stressed or worried being on the sets and around people because she was sure that all necessary steps were in place,” says an eye-witness from the sets of an advertisement shoot.

Anushka is expected to return to resume full-scale work from May, just four months after she delivers her first child.ew