Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt’s new look from the film grabs attention of netizens

Alia Bhatt’s next stop is Hollywood. The actress is all set to make her debut in Heart of Stone and fans have been eagerly waiting to see what kind of a role she is playing in the Gal Gadot starrer. Netflix India took to Instagram to share a new image of Alia from the film, giving a glimpse of her look. In the look, Alia is seen in a fur jacket and looks straight into the camera. Sharing the photo, the caption read, “Alia Bhatt is coming to hack our hearts and The Heart. Catch all the chills from Heart of Stone on August 11, on Netflix. Heart of Stone”.

As soon as the poster was dropped, fans flooded the comment section. One user said The look is nice, giving fierce vibes”. Another one said, “Winning hearts and how”. A fan also said, “Cannot wait to see Alis in this thrilling film".Heart of Stone of all set to premiere on August 11 on Netflix. Directed by Tom Harper, the film will also feature Jamie Dornan, apart from Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot. The movie’s script is penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Heart of Stone revolves around Rachel Stone, a novice techie who is part of an elite MI6 unit led by the principal agent Parker. Unbeknownst to her MI6 team, Stone works for the Charter, a clandestine peacekeeping organization that operated in secrecy even from other spies. They employ state-of-the-art technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been meticulously trained to be the epitome of professionalism: an exceptional field agent who adhered strictly to the mission, follows protocols, and trusts no one.

Apart from Heart of Stone, Alia is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Karan Johar directorial sees her reunite with Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to release in theatres on July 28.

