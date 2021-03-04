Hazel Keech takes break and no, it's not from Yuvraj Singh

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HAZEL KEECH Hazel Keech takes a break and no, it's not from Yuvraj Singh

Actress Hazel Keech, wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh declared on Thursday that she is taking a break. Don't be so shocked as it's not from her husband but from social media. The actress announced that she is going off social media platforms. The actress took to her Instagram and posted the update where she said that she is taking this time off to spend some time all by herself. She said that she going for the digital detox as she "needs some time apart to remember how to live as an individual rather than being completely dependent on each other."

Her post read: "My phone and I are going on a break. I know this will come as a shock to most of you but it's ok. Sometimes we need this time apart to remember how to live as an individual rather than being completely dependent on each other. And so, I will be going off social media for a while. Wish me luck in the real world. If you have my number, call me rather than messaging. I will be back, not too soon."

Earlier, in 2018 also Hazel took a break from social media but that was due to her nose surgery. She had then revealed that she stayed away from social media as she had gained weight post her surgery. She captioned the post as "I've not posted in a while so I thought I would fill you in on where I've been hiding (those of you who were wondering)...A month ago, I had surgery to fix my nose - for as long asIi can remember I've struggled to breathe through my nose, although not a serious health issue, a chronic one that I just learnt to live with...Due to the surgery, I've not been active or able to exercise yet, so I've put on some weight hence staying away from social media!"

Actress Hazel Keech married Yuvraj Singh on November 30th in 2016. On the professional front, Hazel made her acting debut with the 2007 Tamil film Billa. Salman Khan's Bodyguard was her first Bollywood Hindi movie.