Hate Story actor Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta get divorced, says 'it ended on amicable note'

Hate Story fame actor Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta have ended their 8-year-long marriage. The actor confirmed the news in a recent interview and said that he has got divorced and things ended on an amicable note between them. In a conversation with Spotboye, Gulshan said, "We are amicably divorced! We both are doing okay. We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our private matter. That’s all there is to say."

Gulshan and Kalliroi tied the knot in 2012 after dating for two years. Kallirroi is from Greece and the duo was often seen together at movie screenings and parties. However, since the beginning of this year, they have been living separately. Earlier in December, Gulshan had hinted over things over downhill in his marriage. He told TOI, "Being married is not easy. There are always ups and downs. We are trying to figure things out."

He had said, "I am comfortable being alone and don’t get bored with my own company. The problem is that, in a marriage you may be in love with your partner, but you don’t know how to manage that person’s presence in your space. But, we are living and learning. As of now, we are together."

Gulshan has worked in many Bollywood movies and web series. he was seen in Hate Story, Shaitaan, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Kangana Ranaut's Hunterrr. he was also seen in web series Ghost Stories in which he played the role of a local strongman-turned-zombie in Dibakar Banerjee’s segment. Currently, he is seen in Amazon Prime Video's Afsos.

