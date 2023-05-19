Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary makes her Cannes red carpet debut

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE In the biggest step towards change and humanity, Sapna Choudhary graces the red carpet

The Internet is abuzz with the news of Indian celebrities turning heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Several Bollywood celebrities are making their debut this year. Several Indian divas including Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar, made their stunning debuts at Cannes 2023. While it is not unusual for Bollywood celebs to walk the red carpet at Cannes, this year Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Chaudhary will mark her Cannes debut!

Sapna Choudhary is said to be the first-ever Indian to collaborate with Air France. She looked elegant and stunning in a fitted dress while walking the carpet.

Talking about her gracing the red carpet at Cannes, Sapna says, “Cannes is not just a dream, but a lifetime dream for any actress or actor. I am thankful to God that today I could conquer this despite the fact of not even know English or any international language. I am a proud Indian standing here at Cannes for my country and my State Haryana. People of Air France are so generous and accepting, I think acceptance is the biggest step towards change and humanity as well!"

Image Source : FILE IMAGEFirst regional celebrity from India to walk the event.

Image Source : FILE IMAGESapna Choudhary is said to be the first-ever Indian to collaborate with Air France

Talking about her dream debut of walking the red carpet Sapna shared, "It was an incredible experience to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Walking the red carpet was surreal. The atmosphere was electric, and I was thrilled to be there with so many other talented artists from around the world."

She further mentioned, "Being the first regional artist to achieve this milestone is a dream come true. I never anticipated it, but I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way and because of the support of my fans and my team."

Image Source : FILE IMAGEIn the biggest step towards change and humanity, Sapna Choudhary graces the red carpet

Image Source : FILE IMAGESapna will be the first regional folk artist from India to attend the Cannes Film Festival

The actress and dancer Sapna Choudhary rose to fame after she participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 11 along with Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, and Vikas Gupta, among others. This year is going to be special for India as Sapna Choudhary is the first regional celebrity to be walking the red carpet at the prestigious event.

Latest Entertainment News