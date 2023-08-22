Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi passes away at 40, fans pay condolences

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAJU PUNJABI Raju Punjabi

Popular Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi passed away in the early hours of Tuesday. He was 40. Punjabi was undergoing treatment for Jaundice at a private hospital for quite some time in Hisar, Haryana. His health improved during the treatment and he got discharged, however, his health deteriorated, and was admitted again.

Singer KD Desi Rock shared Punjabi's picture from the hospital bed and paid condolences to the singer.

On August 12, the deceased singer released his last song Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Accha Laga Tha. He is accredited for songs like Desi Desi, Aacha Lage Se, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Bhang Mere Yaara Ne, and Last Peg among several others. His collaborations with artist Sapna Choudhary have been loved by the audience of all age groups.

Soon after the news broke out, Raju Punjabi's fans expressed their shock at losing the artist and paid tribute to him. One fan wrote, "A great tragedy in the world of music, the king of tunes Har Dil Aziz, our dear brother Raju Punjabi ji has said goodbye to the world." Another fan wrote, "Very sad news Renowned Haryanvi singer #RajuPunjabi ji is no more with us today. The father of three small children Raju Punjabi was special in the entire Haryanvi industry. We pray to the almighty to grant the departed soul a place at his feet. Om Shanti."

Take a look:

Inputs by Namrata Dubey

