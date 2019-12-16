Harry Styles gets candid about his sexuality, fashion choices

Harry Styles said that doesn't think about gender barriers when it comes to choosing clothes

Harry Styles does not believe in adhering to the norms set around sexuality and gender by the society as he says the lines have started to blur. Now more than ever, his fans are curious to know about his sexuality after the singer stunned everyone by donning a peek-a-boo lace blouse and a pearl earring at the 2019 Met Gala. Talking to The Guardian, the 25-year-old British star said he believes in tearing down the gender barricades, including in fashion.

"What women wear. What men wear. For me, it's not a question of that. If I see a nice shirt and get told, 'But it's for ladies.' I think: 'Okaaaay? Doesn't make me want to wear it less though'. I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier," Styles said.

The singer said fashion has taught him a lot about self-acceptance.

"A part of it was having, like, a big moment of self-reflection. And self-acceptance. I think it's a very free, and freeing, time.

"I think people are asking, 'Why not?' a lot more. Which excites me. It's not just clothes where lines have been blurred, it's going across so many things. I think you can relate it to music, and how genres are blurring..." Styles added.

He said he feels baffled that people are so much interested in knowing about his sexuality.

"It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back. It’s not a case of: I’m not telling you cos I don’t want to tell you. It’s not: 'ooh this is mine and it’s not yours'," the singer said.

Styles also made it clear that it is not intentional on his part to appear sexually ambiguous.

"Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No. In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve's gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool."

"And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality's something that's fun. Honestly? I can't say I've given it any more thought than that," Styles said.

The singer never minds the questions that come his way regarding his sexuality and he takes them in his stride.

"What I would say, about the whole being-asked-about-my-sexuality thing – this is a job where you might get asked. And to complain about it, to say you hate it, and still do the job, that's just silly," Styles said.

"You respect that someone's gonna ask. And you hope that they respect they might not get an answer," he added.