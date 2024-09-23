Hardik Pandya meets Agastya for the first time since his divorce from Natasa Stankovic | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hardik Pandya meets Agastya for the first time after divorce

Actress and model Natasha Stankovic was in the news recently for her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya. The actress and the cricketer ended their relationship in just four years of marriage. Both of them informed the fans about their separation through social media, which did not surprise people much, because there were reports of tension in their relationship for a long time. Even before the announcement of the divorce, Natasha had gone to her hometown Serbia with her son Agastya. Meanwhile, Hardik met his son Agastya for the first time since his separation. The cricketer also shared photos with his son on Instagram.

Hardik met son Agastya after 2 months

Agastya recently returned to India with his mother Natasha and he could not meet his father Hardik as soon as he returned. On Sunday, Hardik met his son after a long time and during this time the happiness of meeting his son was clearly visible on his face. Hardik met his son after almost 2 months and looked very happy during this time.

He has shared a picture on social media with son Agastya and brother Krunal's son. In the photos, he is seen holding both of them in his arms and can be seen having fun with both children. While sharing the post, Hardik expressed his happiness in the caption. 'Happiness.' Users are reacting fiercely to these pictures of Hardik and Agastya and congratulating them on the reunion with their son,' read the caption.

Agastya reached the airport to receive his father

As soon as Hardik Pandya reached Baroda, Bhabhi Pankhuri reached the airport to receive him along with her sons Kabir and Agastya, where Hardik became very happy to see both the children. Let us tell you, since his return from Serbia, Agastya has been staying with Krunal Pandya's family in Baroda. Recently, Krunal shared pictures of Ganesh Puja, in which Agastya was also seen. Hardik's son Agastya also has a good bond with his uncle Krunal Pandya. Natasa's son is often seen with Krunal in his Instagram posts.

