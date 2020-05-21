Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. #HappyBirthdayMohanlal: Fans pour in heartfelt birthday wishes for megastar Mohanlal aka Lalettan on Twitter

#HappyBirthdayMohanlal: Fans pour in heartfelt birthday wishes for megastar Mohanlal aka Lalettan on Twitter

Fondly known as Lalettan by his fans, Mohanlal turns 60 today. The megastar is one of the finest actors in Malayalam cinema, who has starred in over 300 movies. #HappyBirthdayMohanlal has been trending on Twitter with fans pouring in all the warm birthday wishes.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2020 8:48 IST
#HappyBirthdayMohanlal: Fans share heartfelt birthday wishes for megastar Mohanlal aka Lalettan on T
Image Source : TWITTER/@ALWAYSHEKHAR1

#HappyBirthdayMohanlal: Fans share heartfelt birthday wishes for megastar Mohanlal aka Lalettan on Twitter

Malayalam megastar Mohanlal turns 60  today and his fans have flooded the social media with birthday wishes. #HappyBirthdayMohanlal has been trending on Twitter since morning and fans can’t  seem to keep calm. Mohanlal is one of the finest actors in Malayalam cinema. Fondly known as Lalettan by his fans, the actor has been delivering box office hits for the last 4 decades. The actor began his acting career in 1980 with Manjil Virinja Pookkal has starred in over 300 movies. Several tweets and wishes are pouring in calling him the gem of Indian cinema, an actor who can do anything and any role, and a man to make movies a special place.

Check out some birthday wishes and witness the mega-fandom of Mohanlal on Twitter

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X