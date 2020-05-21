HappyBirthdayMohanlal: Fans pour in heartfelt birthday wishes for megastar Mohanlal aka Lalettan on Twitter

Image Source : TWITTER/@ALWAYSHEKHAR1 #HappyBirthdayMohanlal: Fans share heartfelt birthday wishes for megastar Mohanlal aka Lalettan on Twitter

Malayalam megastar Mohanlal turns 60 today and his fans have flooded the social media with birthday wishes. #HappyBirthdayMohanlal has been trending on Twitter since morning and fans can’t seem to keep calm. Mohanlal is one of the finest actors in Malayalam cinema. Fondly known as Lalettan by his fans, the actor has been delivering box office hits for the last 4 decades. The actor began his acting career in 1980 with Manjil Virinja Pookkal has starred in over 300 movies. Several tweets and wishes are pouring in calling him the gem of Indian cinema, an actor who can do anything and any role, and a man to make movies a special place.

Check out some birthday wishes and witness the mega-fandom of Mohanlal on Twitter

#HappyBirthdayMohanlal

Birthday wishes to the one of the finest actor @Mohanlal sir from darling #Prabhas anna fans. ❤️

Keep inspiring us sir 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FtCPh4FEkq — Prabhas Nandan (@Chenna4302) May 21, 2020

WISH YOU HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST SIR ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/9Y77fYxige — Mahima Nambiar (@MahiimaNambiar) May 21, 2020

Happy birthday to the acting Phenomenon of Indian Cinema, our dear Lalettan.. ❤️

The pride, 'M O H A N L A L' 🔥#HappyBirthdayMohanlal #Mohanlal #Lalettan

Bday Wishes Part 5 pic.twitter.com/ahXAKLTTTq — AKMFCWA Official (@AkmfcwaState) May 21, 2020

Many many happy returns of the day to our dearest #Lalettan the darling and pride of every Malayalee worldwide 💐🤗 🎂 @Mohanlal ..pray for ur happiness , good health and looking forward to more entertainers in future 😊 🥳 🎉 pic.twitter.com/FWghitk7CA — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) May 21, 2020

