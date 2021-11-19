Happy Gurupurab 2021 LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs wish fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WHITMORE_PARK Gurupurab 2021: Celebs wish fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti

The festival of Gururpurab marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of 'Sikhism'. The first guru of Sikhs was a great preacher of love and goodness. He travelled a lot, spent a life full of wisdom and bore the flag of virtue, equality, goodness and love. Not only this but he was also a great poet and his thoughts, views and words have been catalogued as 974 poetic hymns in the holy book 'Guru Granth Sahib.' Guru Nanak was the epitome of truth, compassion and righteousness through his virtuous life. And on this special occasion, many prominent celebrities took to their social media handles to extend greetings on the day. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and many more shared their wishes online.