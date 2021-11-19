Friday, November 19, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • PM Modi to address nation at 9 am
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Happy Gurupurab 2021 LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs wish fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Live now

Happy Gurupurab 2021 LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs wish fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated all across the globe on the birth of the first of the ten Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, many Bollywood personalities have wished fans through social media.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 19, 2021 7:51 IST
Gurupurab
Image Source : TWITTER/@WHITMORE_PARK

Gurupurab 2021: Celebs wish fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti

 The festival of Gururpurab marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of 'Sikhism'. The first guru of Sikhs was a great preacher of love and goodness. He travelled a lot, spent a life full of wisdom and bore the flag of virtue, equality, goodness and love. Not only this but he was also a great poet and his thoughts, views and words have been catalogued as 974 poetic hymns in the holy book 'Guru Granth Sahib.' Guru Nanak was the epitome of truth, compassion and righteousness through his virtuous life. And on this special occasion, many prominent celebrities took to their social media handles to extend greetings on the day. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and many more shared their wishes online. 

 

 

Live updates :Happy Gurupurab 2021 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 19, 2021 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Amitabh Bachchan's wish

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News