Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYKAUSHAL Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Brother Sunny, Taapsee Pannu and other celebs pour in wishes as actor turns 32

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 32nd birthday today on May 16. The actor who is known for his acting prowess has slowly carved out space for himself in the industry. The Masan actor even wowed the audience with his performance in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike so much so that he even received the National Award for the film. The actor will be spending his birthday with his family amid the coronavirus lockdown. Thanks to the power of social media, his friends and co-stars from the industry can send him birthday wishes. On the occasion, an array of celebrities wished him on his special day with good luck, success, and long life. The first ones in the league were his brother Sunny Kaushal and co-star from the film 'Manmarziyaan' Taapsee Pannu.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a sweet birthday note for his brother and wrote about how things have not changed between them over the years. He captioned the photo as, "कुछ नहीं बदला...Photo paper से phone-पर आ गयी, बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला...तू 2 फीट 6 से 6 फीट 2 का हो गया, बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला… हम पहले cool थे आज very cool हैं,बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला...मैं left था, तू right है।देख, कुछ नहीं बदला... जन्मदिन मुबारक हो brother @vickykaushal09 ,ढेर सारा प्यार.”

Have a look:

While for Taapsee, she shared a photo on her Insta story which was captured from the time when they ere shooting for their film. The actress wrote alongside, "Happy birthday mere Neele Kukkad. Star the boring black n white you are Always @vickykaushal09." Check it out:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEEPANNU Taapsee Pannu's post

