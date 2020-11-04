Happy Birthday Tabu: Do you know the actress was 10 years old when she made her screen appearance?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TABUTIFUL Unknown facts about Tabu

One of the most beautiful, talented and versatile actress Tabu has turned 50 today. From showcasing a variety of roles on the big screen to making her mark with her elegance, Tabu has entertained the viewers over many years. Recently, she was seen in Mira Naira's web show A Suitable Boy and managed to leave the audience swooning yet again. While she started her career in Bollywood with a series of flop fils, she carved a niche for herself by portraying different characters that made the audience look at her in a new light. As the actress celebrates her 50th birthday today, let's have a look at some of the unknown facts about her.

1. Tabu's real name is not Tabu but Tabassum Hashmi. Born in Kolkata, the actress's parents got divorced when she was young and she grew up with her mother Rizwana Hashmi.

2. While Tabu's mother a great cook, the actress is vegan and a fitness freak. Undoubtedly she looks like a new-age diva even in her 50. Tabu never misses out on her gym and exercise.

3. The actress has more nicknames in the industry than the characters she has played on the big screen. She is lovingly called Tabs, Tubs, Tubby, Tobler and Toblerone among many others.

4. Interestingly, while Tabu is a mind-blowing actress, she can't cry on sets. She still uses glycerine for emotional scenes.

5. Tabu is the niece of veteran actress Shabana Azmi. Not many people know this but Baba Azmi is her uncle and Tanvi Azmi her aunt.

6. The first few years of Tabu in the film industry were very tough as the actress delivered back to back flops. She moved to Mumbai in 1983 and joined Bollywood after studying for two years at St. Xavier's College.

7. Tabu was just 10 when she appeared in a Bollywood film and made her first screen appearance. She was seen in the film Bazaar. At the age of 14, she played Dev Anand's daughter in Hum Naujawan.

8. The first film for which Tabu was signed was Prem. It took eight years for the film to be made and it flunked at the box office.

