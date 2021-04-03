Happy birthday Prabhu Deva: 5 times the choreographer left us awestruck with his crazy dance moves

Prabhu Deva has performed and designed multiple dancing styles and has been honoured with two National Film Awards for Best Choreography. In 2019, he was conferred with the Padma Shri for his contributions to dance. He began his career as a child artist and background dancer. At the beginning of his acting career, in the 1990s and early 2000s, he was seen doing comedy and romantic roles. Thereafter, he slowly moved to film direction.
On Prabhu Deva's special day, here're 5 tracks featuring the ace choreographer that left us awestruck:
Kay Sera Sera (Pukar)
Muqabala Muqabala (Hum Se Hai Muqabala)
Happy Hour (ABCD 2)
Urvashi Urvashi (Hum Se Hai Muqabala)
Go Go Govinda -OMG (Oh My God)
Here's wishing Prabh Deva a very happy birthday!