Happy birthday Nayanthara: 5 lesser known facts about the actress

Nayanthara is one of the most famous actresses down south. She has worked in over 65 films in her career spanning for over a decade. She has primarily worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu-language films. She has won a number of awards for playing an array of roles and has famously earned the title of 'female superstar'. With a number of awards to her name, the actress is a true synonym of beauty with talent. As she celebrates her 34th birthday today, here are a few lesser-known facts about the actress that we thought you might want to know. Check them out!

1. Her real name is Diana Mariam Kurian.

Nayanthara was originally born as Diana Mariam Kurian in Bangalore, Karnataka. She later took up a stage name, calling herself Nayanthara. A while later, she adopted Nayanthara as a legal name too!

2. She was born a Christian.

Nayanthara was originally born into a Christian family, originally hailing from Kerela. She was raised as a Syrian Christian. In 2011, she embraced Hinduism at an Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai.

3. She wanted to pursue Charted Accountancy.

Nayanthara never originally wanted to be an actress, She wanted to pursue chartered accountancy and had studied English Literature from Marthoma College. While working as a part-time model, she was spotted by director Sathyan Anthikkad. She agreed to do 'just one film', Manassinakkare that went on to become a high financial success and she continued to receive acting offers.

4. She dated choreographer- actor Prabhu Deva.

Nayanthara created a lot of controversies when she started dated an already married Prabhu Deva. It is even said that she got his name tattooed on her wrist. A lot of hues and cries later and a lot of opposition from Prabhu Deva's first wife, she broke up with him in 2011. She is all set to marry her fiance, director Vignesh Shivn next year.

5. Nayanthara turned down an offer to work opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Allegedly, Nayanthara was offered a dance number in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express. It is said that she refused the offer as Prabhu Deva was choreographing the dance number.

Wishing Nayanthara a very happy birthday!