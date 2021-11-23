Follow us on Image Source : NAGARJUNA Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Nagarjuna says 'Love you' as he unveils 'Bangarraju' teaser

On Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's birthday, the teaser of his upcoming film 'Bangarraju' also starring his father Nagarjuna has been unveiled. The teaser introduces Chaitanya as Chinna Bangarraju as he plays Nagarjuna’s son in the movie. The film brings together the father-son duo after a gap of five years. The teaser opens with a shot that shows off the portrait of Nagarjuna hung on the wall, after which the lens shift on Naga Chaitanya, who is walking in style while his smirk denotes his perky role in the movie 'Bangarraju'. Sharing the teaser, his father Nagarjuna wrote, "Presenting our. his birthday. Love you ra."

As the Akkineni hero walks forward, the focus shifts on the ornaments placed near his father's portrait. Chaitanya then proudly wears the ornaments and walks towards his fully decorated Royal Enfield bike. On the way, the actor is seen stylishly hitting the cattle stick on the ground that settles on his bike as he walks towards it, showing off his swag.

While the 'Bangarraju' teaser unleashes the swaggy role of Chaitanya from the movie, it also brings back the memories of 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', in which his father Nagarjuna plays a similar role.

The Akkineni father-son duo - Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya will be seen sharing the screen space together for the second time in 'Bangarraju', after 'Manam'. Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty play heroines opposite Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, respectively.

Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd, while Akkineni Nagarjuna himself is the producer. Satyanand has penned the screenplay for 'Bangarraju', while Yuvaraj handles cinematography.