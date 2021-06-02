Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam: Mahesh Babu and other celebs pen heartfelt wishes for 'cinematic genius'

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam turned 65 years today. Mani Ratnam is one of the most prominent directors in Tamil and Hindi cinema. In a career spanning over three-and-a-half decades, Mani has given some of the masterpieces to the Indian cinema. As birthday wishes from around the world are pouring for the veteran director on social media,#HBDManiRatnam and #PonniyinSelvan are among the top trending hashtags on Twitter. Many celebrities including Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and R Sarath Kumar dropped their wishes.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing the cinematic genius #ManiRatnam sir, a very happy birthday. Good health and happiness always!"

Actor R Sarath Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing the grand master of the entertainment industry a very happy birthday, may the blessings of the almighty be showered in abundance on this special day #ManiRatnam."

Writer and director Arivazhagan shared, "For every film maker, it’s important 2 know how & which point d idea of d Mani Sir Movies starts & it’s travel too. Glad 2 revisit & read his movies again. Thnks 2 @baradwajrangansir. It’s not price worth, it’s life worth #HappyBirthdayManiratnam Sir"

Some of Mani Ratnam's blockbuster hits that received massive appreciation include Mouna Ragam, Geethanjali, Thalapathi, Anjali, Iruvar, Dil Se, Roja, Bombay, Kannathil Muthamittal, Guru and O Kadhal Kanmani, to name a few.

Earlier, he took to Instagram and unveiled the first look of his upcoming movie, Ponniyin Selvan. He said that he will resume the shoot of the period drama post lockdown and also confirmed that the film will be made in two parts. Ponniyin Selvan features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi in significant roles.