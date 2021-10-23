Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: Times when diva impressed fashion buffs with her glamorous looks

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's sartorial choices have always caught the attention of both her fans and fashion buffs. It's safe to say that the actress is an absolute head turner. From her graceful saree looks to sensuous bikini choices and from her sultry backless dresses to chic faux leather outfits, there's hardly a dress or a look that Malaika can't carry with grace. She even makes the athleisure looks glam. Can we complain if fashion enthusiasts take her as a role model! As Malaika turns a year older today (October 23) here are some glamorous looks of the diva that we absolutely adore.

On Malaika Arora's birthday check out some of her most fashionable moments on Instagram:

Faux leather seems to have become a popular choice among fashionistas. While actresses have been spotted wearing leather pants and jackets on the streets and airports, Malaika took things a notch higher by going for this ultra-glam leather dress.

An outfit that could have horribly gone wrong if not worn the right way, Malaika sets an example on how to dress in metallic flowy gowns and still be the glam queen that she is.

Going bold Malaika poses with Shweta Bachchan Nanda in this uber cool backless dress. she definitely has set the temperatures soaring in this glamorous outfit.

Dressed in Manish Malhotra's saree, the diva gave everybody a look to bookmark in their style guides. Complementing her attire were some emerald rings and a half neck choker. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum in order to draw attention to her clothing.

Looking at this picture, we ascertain that Malaika is a no non-sense boss lady. This incredible pantsuit in a shade of violet is chic, stylish and glittery all at the same time!

Making gym wears look as stylish as ever, here's Malaika striking some confident poses.

With some serious vacation goals, the diva flaunts her toned bikini bog in this printed swimwear.

Last but definitely not the least. A throwback from the '90s when Malaika made a white strapless crop top and long pencil skirt sexy. Way ahead of its time, the diva rocked the co-ord set like no one else could!

Happy Birthday Malaika Arora!