Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Shahid Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, B-town extends wishes to actress

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Celebs wish actress

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday on July 31st. As she turns a year older on Saturday, lovely birthday wishes from fans and her fellow Bollywood celebrities poured in for the actress. From her co-stars, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to B-town celebs Malaika Arora, and Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to wish Kiara on her birthday.

Her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra had a special birthday wish for her. "Happy birthday Ki! Shershaah journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one. stay amazing. Big love.#HappyBirthdayKiara," he wrote while sharing a picture on his Instagram story.

Shahid Kapoor, with starred with Kiara in 'Kabir Singh', wished her in a much quirkier way. He posted two stills from their movie on his Instagram Story features the actors as they share a hug. Over the first photo, he wrote, "Kya? Aaj @kiaraadvani ka buddayyy hai???" while alongside the second snap, he shared, "Happy budddayyyy Preettiii" referring to her film's character name.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, wished to her 'Good Newwz' co-star by sharing a stunning monochrome picture of Kiara. She wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous @kiaraadvani." Whereas, Malaika Arora posted a picture of Kiara from Dabboo Ratnani's photoshoot and called her 'beautiful'.

Wishing happy birthday to the 'loveliest' person she knows, actress Ananya Panday too posted a stunning snap of Kiara. "Happy bday gorgeous @kiaraadvani. You are the warmest, loveliest person I know. Have the bestest year," she wrote on her Instagram story. Katrina Kaif also wished the actress.

Kiara received a lovely wish from Sara Ali Khan too. The actress penned a lengthy note for the birthday girl. She shared a throwback picture from their get together party at fashion maestro Manish Malhotra's house. The divas could be seen twinning in white outfits. While sharing the memory, Sara wrote, "Happy Happy birthday to you @kiaraadvani. Best of luck for hopefully yet another killer performance and see you soon for our ginger tea night soon. Keep shining!"