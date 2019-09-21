Happy Birthday Kareena! Manish Malhotra, Diljit Dosanjh lead Bollywood celebs in wishing Bebo

Bollywood celebrities pour birthday wishes for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan ringed in her 39th birthday with husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and other close friends at Ibrahim Palace, Pataudi, Haryana. The inside pictures of her birthday celebration are all over the internet. In the photos going viral on social media, Kareena can be seen cutting two cakes. She is over the moon and it is evident from her face.

Dressed in white oversized kurta payjama, Kareena looks no less than a stunner. In another photo, Bebo and Saif are seen kissing each other. The lovebirds are twinning in white kurta payjama. All these pictures have been shared by Karisma, who is quite active on social media.

Image Source : Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan

After Karisma shared a video wishing her darling sister, Diljit Dosanjh and Manish Malhotra also wished Kareena. Sharing a clip of the intimate celebration, Karisma wrote, ''Happy birthday my darling bebo ! We love you Direction by @gauravvkchawla @diljitdosanjh #happybirthdaybebo #pataudidiaries".

Diljit Dosanjh also shared the same video on Instagram along with a sweet birthday note for Bebo. ''HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN #Kareenakapoor Wish you Health & Happiness KEEP ROCKING ....@therealkarismakapoor #saifalikhan,'' he captioned the video.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra shared a photoshoot picture of Kareena in which she is looking drop dead gorgeous. ''The Stunner Always dearest and the bestest @kareenakapoorkhan happy birthday #bebo #love,'' he wrote.