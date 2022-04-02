Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER.AKSHAYKUMAR/SHUNIELSHETTY Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & other celebs pour in quirky wishes for the comedian

As comedian Kapil Sharma ringed in his 41st birthday on Thursday, birthday wishes poured in for him from all corners. One of the first to extend a heartwarming birthday wish was Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor posted a picture with the comedian and shared a quirky tweet reading, "I hope iss saal tere Lokhandwala hi nahi Bandra mein bhi bahot saare ghar ho Always wishing you the best in life brother, Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9." Apart from celebs, the Twitter was filled with birthday wishes from fans all over the world.

Suniel Shetty wishes Kapil through a tweet that read, "Happy happy birthday Kapil Paa!! Keep laughing and keep entertaining! You are undoubtedly the best in what you do! God bless! @KapilSharmaK9."

Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "Happy birthday brother @KapilSharmaK9 May you continue to rock and make everyone laugh .. king of comedy #KapilSharma #HappyBirthdayKapilSharma."

Aftab Shivadasani wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man with a special gift. May God bless you and your family with love, health and happiness always paaji. @KapilSharmaK9."

Here's looking at how the fans wished Kapil on his birthday:

On the professional front, Kapil is currently seen hosting The Kapil Sharma Show. He has a number of Bollywood projects in line that includes-- a film with writer-director-producer Nandita Das in which he will be seen playing a never seen before avatar, as he steps into the shoes of a food delivery rider. Apart from this, Kapil will also act in film director and producer Sajid Nadiadwala's film.