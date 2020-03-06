Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Western or ethnic, these photos prove she can slay it all

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 23rd birthday on March 6. Just like her mother and late veteran actress Sridevi, Janhvi too is a true fashionista and knows well how to look good in western wear as well as the ethnic attire. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak that did decent business at the box office. On the special occasion of her birthday, here are some photos that prove that she is making a great impact in the fashion world just like her mother!

Previously, when the actress was asked about the comparison with Sridevi, she told Hindustan Times, "I think it’s just genetics and biology. I am her daughter so zaahir hai ki main unki tarah hi dikhungi. But my mum holds such a strong space in people’s heart and had a very personal connect. I hope I can please her fans also in some way in a bid to show gratitude for all the love she got. I hope I am given an opportunity to create my own identity. I don’t think anyone can be like her. What she had to offer to films and to people’s lives was greater than what any artiste could."

Coming to the professional front, Janhvi will be seen in the avatar of the Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who played an important role during the Kargil War in 1999. She also has Dostana 2 and RoohiAfza in line.

