Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: 8 lesser-known facts about the real king of desi swag

From singing in gurudwaras to a bonafide star of Punjab and the Bollywood music industry, Diljit Dosanjh has come a long way. He is not just a renowned singer but a fabulous actor and now a social media sensation too. From sharing hilarious memes during the lockdown to showing his support during the Farmers protest in Delhi, Diljit is a star in the truest sense. After being in the entertainment business for almost a decade, Diljit has become an absolute favorite of the audience due to his realism and humbleness. Over the years he has done several Bollywood films including 2019's super hit film Good Newwz. As the star celebrates his 37th birthday today we bring to you some lesser-known facts about him.

1. In 2013 on his birthday, Diljit launched Saanjh Foundation - an NGO for the underprivileged, which contributes to orphanages and old age homes.

2. Diljit started his singing career at a very young age. When he was a teenager he used to sing in the local gurudwaras.

3. Diljit Dosanjh performed for the first time on stage in his "underwear aur banyan (briefs and vest)"? On Koffee With Karan, the actor-singer disclosed that when he was young, Master Saleem had come to perform in his village. Diljit was put on stage and asked to entertain the crowd till the star attraction of the evening arrived at the venue. He revealed that after singing two lines, he forgot the rest of the song, but the villagers applauded him anyway.

4. Reportedly, a producer asked him to change his name from Daljit to Diljit to make him stand out as a new artist. Years later when the people of Dosanjh Kalan village, settled in large numbers in Canada's British Columbia, feted him, he added the village name as a surname.

5. He is actually rumored to be a married man with a son. But he has always refused to talk about his personal life so most of it is speculation. In an interview, Diljit mentioned that he didn't want his family to face the consequences of his work so he keeps them away from the limelight.

6. Diljit is also the first turbaned Sikh to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

7. He is the second Punjabi artist after Gurdas Mann who sold out the Wembley Arena - which has 12,500 seats.

8. Diljit has two clothing brands under his name, 'Urban Pendu', and 'WEARED 6'

We wish Diljit a very Happy Birthday.