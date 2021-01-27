Image Source : YOUTUBE/YRF, TIPS OFFICIAL Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: From Naiyo Naiyo to Jhoom Barabar, 5 songs to add to your party playlist

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol celebrates his 52nd birthday today. Bobby made his acting debut in1995's film Barsaat alongside Twinkle Khanna. Bobby was lauded for his stellar performance and also received his first Filmfare Award in the best debut male category. Very few people know that Bobby first appeared on the big screen as a child actor in 1977 in Dharmendra and Jeetendra starrer Dharam-Veer, where he portrayed the character of young Dharam.

The actor has several hit Bollywood films to his name such as Gupt, Soldier, Bichhoo, Badal, Apne etc. After starring in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in 2013, he took a break of four years and then appeared in Poster Boys (2017), followed by Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se (2018), Race 3 (2018) and Housefull 4 (2019).

Bobby's latest release in 2020 was a web series Asharam helmed by Prakash Jha that earned him huge appreciation and love from both audience and critic.

As the actor turns a year older, here's a list of the songs from his films that will make every party fun. Check them out:

Naiyo Naiyo

Tinku Jiya

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

Ankh Vich Chehra Pyaar Da

Tujhe Dekh Ke