Haasil completes 17 years: Tigmanshu Dhulia misses Irrfan Khan, says, 'you will always guide me my friend'

Even after several days of the death of actor Irrfan Khan, many Bollywood celebrities are still mourning over the loss. One reason behind the same was his career which was filled with roles that stood out from what his contemporaries were doing. Sailing in the same boat is filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia with whom the actor has worked in several films. One amongst those was Haasil which completed 17 years of its release on May 16. But the friendship between the two goes back to the time when they were students of National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi. The director took to Twitter to commemorate not just the 17th anniversary of Haasil but also their 34-years-old friendship.

Tigmanshu got nostalgic as he remembered his close friend and colleague and wrote, "I remember the title came to my mind at his rented evershine nagar flat...brainstorming twenty years ago...Haasil. It completes 17 years today, a film which is an ode to our friendship of 34 years and it will never end...you will always guide me my friend."

Have a look at his tweet here:

I remember the title came to my mind at his rented evershine nagar flat...brainstorming twenty years ago...Haasil. It completes 17 years today, a film which is an ode to our friendship of 34 years and it will never end...you will always guide me my friend — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) May 15, 2020

Irrfan in the film played the role of Ranvijay Singh. During the time when he got the National Film Award for Tigmanshu's Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan remarked, "I thought I should have got it for Haasil which was my first film with Tigmanshu Dhulia. Then I thought I’d get it for Mira Nair’s The Namesake. So it has been a fairly lengthy time span of disappointments."

Haasil also featured actor Jimmy Shergill who talked about Irrfan in an interview with HT and said, "Haasil was our first film together and I remember how even if he wasn’t in the scene, he would be on the set and take interest in filming a particular scene. He would focus on a lot of minute detail. And as an actor, he was very subtle and effortless while performing. It never looked like he was acting."

Watch Haasil trailer here:

