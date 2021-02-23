Gurmeet Choudhary on horror film The Wife: We're all scared of our wives!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GURMEET CHOUDHARY Gurmeet Choudhary on the horror film The Wife: We're all scared of our wives!

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has a double dose lined up right now. His first solo hero project titled The Wife is set to release on March 19. The Wife is a horror film co-starring Sayani Datta. "We're all scared of our wives and this film's name is 'The Wife'! So, I think that the audience will get scared twice over while watching the film," he laughed.

"We shot for The Wife a year ago and it is releasing now, so I am excited. Till now, I have worked in four films and I have always got a chance to work with good producers but those films had two to three male actors. so after working in multistarrer films, I thought that I should do a solo hero film," Gurmeet added.

"It would sound cliched to say that my film is different from other films but I still feel it is a unique and interesting film in terms of story and characters. It's a psychological thriller and I am a huge fan of this genre. I think big stars have done two to three film horror films in their career and this genre has its own audience.

Directed by Sarmad Khan, the story revolves around a married couple who, soon after moving into their new apartment, suspect the presence of a malevolent spirit. As their relationship crumbles, they realise they must stick together to not only save their marriage but also their lives.

He also appears in the music video of B. Praak's new song Mazaa which is his other point of focus right now, "It is sung and composed by B. Praak and its lyrics are written by Jaani. I have been a huge fan of both. It is a hit pair and we have shot the song on a big scale. It is one of my favourite songs. My music videos have always been appreciated by the audience but this song holds a special place in my heart. I feel the younger generation will connect with the song," he said about the video.

"Hansika Motwani features in the song opposite me. She is a very talented actor and I hope our chemistry in the song will get positive feedback from people," he added.

Gurmeeet's film The Wife is set to release on Zee5. The music video of Mazaa, directed by Arvindr Khaira, has been dropped on YouTube channel.