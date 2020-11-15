Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANIDANDEKAR Guess where Farhan Akhtar, girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are holidaying? Maldives, obviously!

A lot of Bollywood celebs have been holidaying in the exotic location of Maldives. Lately, we saw the pictures of Taapsee Pannu, Kajal Aggarwal, husband Gautam, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and others at the beautiful place. On Sunday, actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar treated her fans with an adorable picture of her with her beau, actor Farhan Akhtar. In the image, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying pool time as they look at the breathtaking view of the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean. "Happy place @faroutakhtar," Shibani captioned the image along with a star emoji.

The picture shared by Shibani was captioned, "Beach-o-beech @akiraakhtar @shibanidandekar #faroutdoors #maldives #mightaswelljump."

A day ago, Farhan posted a picture of Shibani and his daughter, Akiraa, jumping in joy on the beaches of Maldives. He even shared a video from underwater scuba diving.

Farhan and Shibani started dating a couple of years ago. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna with whom he has two daughters.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Farhan will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofaan", which is a boxing drama. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal playing the role of Farhan's coach.

-With IANS inputs

