Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja meets with a car accident

Bollywood actor Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident last night in Juhu. The accident took place at 8:30 pm when he was driving around and collided into another car.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2020 11:54 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AHUJA_YASHVARDHAN

Bollywood actor Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident last night in Juhu. The accident took place at 8:30 pm when he was driving around and collided into another car. It was a minor accident and nobody got seriously injured. Govinda's son Yashvardhan is also fine other than a few minor injuries on his hands. However, his car has suffered damage as the headlight was broken. Both the parties solved the case mutually. 

View this post on Instagram

#throwback

A post shared by Yashvardhan Ahuja (@ahuja_yashvardhan) on

On a related note, actor Govinda has been interacting with his fans through social media during the lockdown. On Wednesday, he shared a poster of his film Haseena Maan Jaayegi as it clocked 21 years. the film starred Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Batra along with Govinda.

He wrote, "Oh Yaaar 21 saal hogaye!! Main kya bhadhaai ho...bhadhaai ho...Balle Balle!"

Govinda was last seen in Bollywood film Rangeela Raja that released in 2019.

 

(With inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna)

 

