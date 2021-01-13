Gigi Hadid's adorable birthday wish for 'Zaddy' Zayn Malik: Love you long time

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GIGIHADID Gigi Hadid's adorable birthday wish for 'Zaddy' Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Tuesday wished 'Zaddy' Zayn Malik happy birthday and penned down a heartfelt note to mark the occasion. The 25-year-old model Hadid took to Instagram and gave a rare look into Malik and her relationship and life as new parents to their daughter. The post featured two photos, featuring a never-before-seen photo of her and Malik, plus an illustration of him with their baby girl.

Gigi Hadid wrote alongside the post, "Team No Sleep ! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special." "Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day," she added.

Of late, the Victoria's Secret model has been sharing glimpses of her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Hadid, who welcomed her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, celebrated the holiday season with a pair of adorable family shots. As reported by People Magazine, earlier last month, Hadid revealed to her followers that she has returned to work for the first time since giving birth. In a video shared on her Instagram Stories showed the new mom filming herself while sitting on a black leather sofa.

Hadid wrote, "Would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr." "BACK IN THE OFFICE," she added in the caption.

In September last year, Zayn and Gigi became proud parents of a baby gitl. Sharing the first picture of the baby on Twitter, Zayn wrote, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together." In the picture, the little baby's hands can be seen clutching on to her father's.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Gigi and Zayn, 27, rekindled their romance in February and have been spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic. The duo first started dating in 2015, but parted ways in 2018. They came back together in January 2019, but there were reports of their split. In February this year it was confirmed by the model that she back with the former One Direction singer.

-With ANI inputs