Get fit, take tips from Sara Ali Khan. Seen her latest workout video yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Get fit, take deets from Sara Ali Khan. Seen her latest workout video yet?

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared her mantra she follows in her day-to-day life. On Saturday, she shared a glimpse of her workout routine as she performed push-ups and crunches. The 'Kedarnath' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a short clip featuring herself going through a tough work out routine. In the video, Sara is seen dressed in gym wear as she performs several harsh workouts to keep the body in shape. The actor is seen putting efforts in performing the exercises along with her trainer, the actor is also seen holding dumbbell as she does the legs workout.

Inspiring her fans to engage in physical exercise, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star advised her fans to workout in her own unique poetry style. "When in doubt. You must workout. Push-ups and crunches, don't lose count. With health and fitness you must be devout. Because that's what life is really about," Sara captioned the clip, which currently has 1.8 million views on the photo-sharing website.

Have a look:

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1 lakh views within 27 minutes of being posted. Appreciating the 'Simmba' star's workout video, many of the fans left red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Coolie No 1", which also stars Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan. She has also started shooting for Atrangi Re.