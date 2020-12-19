Gauahar Khan shares animated glimpse of lockdown love story with Zaid Darbar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

For Bigg Boss contestant and actress Gauahar Khan, her Happily Ever After with Zaid Darbar started during lockdown, and the actress has shared a glimpse of their love story in an animated video. Gauahar's Instagram video features a caricature version of the couple. The video narrates their love story, with the tunes and sounds of the cover version of the song, "Best day of my life".

"Jab we Met @zaid_darbar #6daystogo #GazabKaHaiDin," she wrote with the short video. The animated video shows how they connected over messages, and termed that it was not love at first sight but love at first beep.

The video highlights their relationship, which blossomed during lockdown period. They started out as friends and went on grocery shopping, and fell in love while exchanging texts, and enjoyed dates.

The summary of the video read: "What started as a lockdown ritual, turned into love at first beep. Quarantine drives and parking garages is what date night looked look like! No matter the distance, we've always found ourselves closer together. And when all words failed, he sealed the deal with a song. We can't wait to spend our lives with love, laughter and most importantly good food."

Earlier, the couple has finally confirmed that they will be tying the knot on Christmas, December 25. Taking to their Instagram, Gauahar and Zaid shared a lovely post from their pre-wedding photoshoot and shared that the wedding will be an intimate affair and they are looking forward to spending their lives with each other.

With the caption "#25thDec2020," Gauhar Khan shared a few pictures in which the duo can be seen in colorful traditional outfits. She also shared a note that read, "The year 2002 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are and embarking on a new journey forever!'

(With IANS inputs)