Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to 'Bapu,' wish fans on his 152nd birth anniversary

The 'Father of the Nation' aka Mahatma Gandhi played a crucial role in the Independence of our country. He not only led the way to swaraj and satyagraha but also instilled valour in the citizens to stand up for their rights. October 2nd marks his 152nd birth anniversary. The day is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on the 2nd of October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. He was given the name 'Mahatma' by the great poet Rabindranath Tagore. People lovingly call him 'Bapu.' To mark the day, several Bollywood celebrities remembered Gandhi and took to social media to share their thoughts and wish fans.

Actress Taapsee Pannu shared an inspirational quote by Mahatma Gandhi and wrote "Something I follow in life which has given me immense peace…. Happy Gandhi Jayanti #GandhiJayanti2021 #GandhiJayanti."