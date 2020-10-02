Image Source : TWITTER/@DISHPATANI Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Bollywood celebrities remember 'Bapu,' wish fans on his 151st birth anniversary

On Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary, India is celebrating by recalling the great leader's sacrifices for the freedom and his saying which have always led India on the right path. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869, he was given the name 'Mahatma' by the great poet Rabindranath Tagore. People lovingly call him 'Bapu.' Remembring Gandhi on his birth anniversary, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts and wish fans.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi said, "Remembering #Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.Clinging by the slender thread of Hope that his guidance will lead us out of this quagmire of darkness into the light."

Remembering #Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.Clinging by the slender thread of Hope that his guidance will lead us out of this quagmire of darkness into the light. pic.twitter.com/uCFaUIKTS0 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 2, 2020

Siddharth Malhotra wrote, "His ideals of shutting down violence with Ahimsa gives us the strength in fighting our own battles. Together let’s avoid the spread of hate and negativity. #GandhiJayanti." On the other hand, Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Happy Bday to Mr. MK Gandhi. Sharing what @Iaksharahaasan had sung for me when she was a child. Calling all Indians to remember the great man whose life was his message to us! Let’s make India a place where Equality prevails-sare jahan se achcha, Gandhi’s India can still be ours!."

Happy Bday to Mr. MK Gandhi. Sharing what @Iaksharahaasan had sung for me when she was a child. Calling all Indians to remember the great man whose life was his message to us! Let’s make India a place where Equality prevails-sare jahan se achcha, Gandhi’s India can still be ours! — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 2, 2020

His ideals of shutting down violence with Ahimsa gives us the strength in fighting our own battles. Together let’s avoid the spread of hate and negativity. #GandhiJayanti — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 2, 2020

Actress Kajol, Disha Patani, Urmila Matondkar and others also shared posts to wish the fans on Gandhi Jayanti. Kajol wrote, "The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.- Mahatma Gandhi"

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong."

- Mahatma Gandhi#GandhiJayanti — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 2, 2020

