FWICE stands in solidarity with Salman Khan, thanks him for ongoing COVID crisis support

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic spread its wings in India and the country went into a complete lockdown, many Bollywood celebrities came forward to offer their help for the needy. Leading from the front was Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who helped various daily wage workers during the hour of the crisis. The General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) Ashok Dubey has time and again come forward to talk about the actor's support. And now the federation has thanked the 'Dabangg' actor for his 'kindness and generosity' towards the members through Being Human Foundation and spoke about how he has been feeding their families during difficult times of the coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement addressed to the actor, FWICE wrote, "You have always helped these poor workers selflessly and stood with them during all their difficulties. May it be their expensive medical treatments or any other criticalities. Since past many years these workers have received worry free treatments for their highly expensive medical ailments due to your heavy donations to us through the Being Human Foundation. When the nation is affected with any natural calamity you are always on the peak to help the Nation. Your patriotism will always remain high in our hearts."

Further FWICE said that they are with him in his decision as the statement read, "Sir, we wish to assure you that we along with all our affiliate associations and scores of their members stand in solidarity of your support in this situation. If need arise, we are all ready to collectively raise our voices supporting you in any situation."

Salman Khan financially supported 25,000 daily wage workers who were badly hit by the lockdown in the country. Speaking to India TV, BN Tiwari, FWICE President previously said, "We had given him the final list of 23,000 workers so far, who were in dire need of financial help. He is going to transfer money in installments as he doesn't want people to misuse it. He has transferred about Rs 3,000 to every worker and he will transfer money again after some time. We are thankful to him for helping our workers."

The actor during the course of COVID-19 lockdown even launched his new YouTube channel with the release of his song, Pyaar Karona. His second song titled Tere Bina was released later which also features actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The video saw the two of them romancing at his Panvel farmhouse.

Watch Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina here:

