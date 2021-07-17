Former Indian Idol judge Sonu Nigam on fake praises in reality shows: Humesha wah wah karoge toh kaise hoga

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LEAHWALTERR Former Indian Idol judge Sonu Nigam on fake praises in reality shows

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been surrounded by controversy for a while. Other than a couple of contestants being trolled for their style of singing, the show grabbed headlines when Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar revealed he had to praise the contestants even when he did not enjoy the show. Many Bollywood singers reacted to 'fake praises' given to contestants in reality shows after then. Now, former Indian Idol judge Sonu Nigam has also reacted to the same and has said that unnecessary appreciation won't do any good to them.

Sonu Nigam told Etimes, "As a judge, we are here to teach something to the contestants. We should give honest feedback to the participants. Always praising them won’t do any good. Humesha wah wah karoge toh kaise hoga (how will it work, if you always praise them)? We aren’t here to spoil these kids. Even the contestants won’t understand when they have performed well and when they haven't if we keep praising them."

He added, " It’s very natural to make mistakes on the stage. You can’t make everything perfect. Thoda flaws hai toh bhi chalega (It’s ok even if there are some flaws). These flaws make the show interesting. Some contestants are born talented, some work hard and learn. A few instantly get success while a few of them shine later."

Sonu Nigam had judged the reality show along with singer Anu Malik and filmmaker Farah Khan. He judged the season which had Rahul Vaidya as a contestant. Now, he is all set to judge Bengali TV show Super Singer Season 3.

Meanwhile, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra will be seen gracing Indian idol 12 this week. While on the show, the actor got emotional as he remembered the late Dilip Kumar. The contestants dedicated performances to Dilip Kumar.

Dharmendra said, "Abhi hum sadme se ubhre nahi hain, mai to nahi ubra hu. Meri jaan the woh. Maine apni zindagi ki pehli film inhi ki dekhi thi. Aur inko dekh ke mujhe laga itna pyaara hai, mujhe laga mujhe bhi isi tarah industry mein pyaar mile...Meri hasrat thi aate hi inse mulaqat bhi ho. Wo pyar bhi bepanah milne laga mujhe, bahut pyar mila."