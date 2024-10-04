Former cricketer and actor Salil Ankola's mother found dead in Pune flat, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salil Ankola's mother found dead in Pune

Former cricketer and actor Salil Ankola's mother died on Friday. Her dead body was found in his flat in Pune. At present, a team of Pune police has reached at Salil's house. Investigation of the case has started and the reason for his mother's death is still unknown.

Salil also took to his Instagram profile to share a photo of his mother, confirm his death. 'Good bye Mom,' read his caption. More details on Salil's mother's death are awaited.

Salil Ankola's cricketing career

Salil Ankola began his cricketing career with Maharashtra and made his Test debut against Pakistan on November 15, 1989, in a historic match that also featured Sachin Tendulkar's first appearance. Salil took a wicket in both innings, demonstrating his skill in the international arena. Later that year, he switched to one-day internationals, even representing India in the 1996 World Cup. Unfortunately, a tumour in his left calf forced him to retire from cricket at the tender age of 29 in 1997, cutting short his promising career.

Salil Ankola's jouney as an actor

Salil Ankola has always had a passion for acting, and after quitting cricket, he took a daring step into the world of Bollywood. He made his cinematic debut in 2000, co-starring with Sanjay Dutt in Kurukshetra, playing Sub Inspector Avinash. Following this, Salil landed several roles in movies such as Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Riwayat, Ekta, and The Power.

A look at his personal life

Salil's struggle with alcoholism harmed his personal life, causing financial problems and eventually leading to his divorce from his first wife, Parineeta Ankola. Salil later remarried Riya Banerjee, but his troubles persisted. He then moved to television, participating in popular serials such as CID and Vikraal Aur Gabraal, demonstrating his versatility as an actor.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh look fierce in 'Do Patti's first single Raanjhan, song out now | Watch