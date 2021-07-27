Forensic: Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte share FIRST look of upcoming suspense crime thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRANT MASSEY, RADHIKA APTE Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte

There’s a new Forensic officer in B-town. Actors Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey have come together for upcoming suspense crime thriller titled 'Forensic'. The team unveiled the identity to the audiences as they released the teaser motion poster of 'Forensic', the Hindi remake of the 2020 south superhit film. It was announced earlier that Vikrant Massey has been cast as the lead actor and now Radhika Apte has joined the team as the female lead. The film will be directed by Vishal Furia.

The poster of Forensic is all things sleuth. A mesh of mystery, fingerprints, bloodstains, magnifying glass, a lifeless body and a microscope. What sticks out is the fluorescence of the fingerprint which comes with the promise of a gritty thriller. Vikrant Massey & Radhika Apte’s quirky captions tell us that it will be an entertaining thriller.

"Ab naa bachega koi bhi unsolved case, #Forensic karega reveal har criminal ka face..." Thrilled to announce my next project #Forensic with a super talented team of Director @furia_vishal and Producers @minifilmsofficial @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut @immansibagla @varun.bagla It's amazing how seamlessly @immansibagla you have made this union possible! Thank You for this opportunity. Really looking forward to collaborating with you. Let’s take this to the next level," Vikrant captioned the post.

Giving away the details about the project, Varun Bagla said, "Forensic" explores the advanced science of crime scene investigation that expedites the process of finding the criminal. Having said so, I want to tell this science in an entertaining and thrilling way. Vikrant and Radhika are believable actors and together we would want to convey to the audiences that this science is available for everyone to help them if they are the victims of a crime. The producers Mansi and Varun Bagla and Deepak Mukut don't want to leave any stone unturned in the process of telling this exciting story and helping the story to reach one and all."

He added, "Hindi cinema has seen many films on police officers, army personnel’s, RAW agents but we have never seen films on Forensic officers, who play such an important and pivotal role in solving any crime scene investigation.”

Speaking about the project, Vikrant Massey said, "Mansi and Vishal make a fabulous Producer- Director duo. I have worked with Vishal earlier, and there is a comfort level and with Mansi everything fell in place seamlessly. The entire team is brimming with positive energy and I’m really excited. What I like about Mansi is that she is passionate about films, very professional and to the point. I was astonished to see the level of detailing with which my character has been sketched. The producers and the director are very professional, organised and their preparations for the film have impressed me."

Forensic is produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mini Films, Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Co-produced by Hunar Mukut