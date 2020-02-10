Image Source : INSTAGRAM First wedding pictures of Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang as bride and groom are here

TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi is now officially married to longtime beau Shalabh Dang. The first pictures from their wedding ceremony have made it to the internet, and fans can't seem to get enough of the gorgeous bride and groom. Kamya and Shalabh got married in Mumbai today in the presence of their friends and families.

In a picture shared by one of her fan pages, Kamya Punjabi looks radiant in a red saree with her husband Shalabh Dang by her side.

Kamya and Shalabh look like a match made-in-heaven in all the photos and videos that are doing the rounds on social media.

Kamya Punjabi, who is popular for her performance in TV shows like Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, Reth, Astitva and Piya Ka Ghar among others, also worked in Bigg Boss where she emerged as one of the most loved contestants of the season. She keeps visiting the Bigg Boss house as a designated expert to encourage and challenge the contestants in every season.

The duo met when Kamya consulted him for therapy and their friendship culminated into marriage. Their marriage coincides when they first started dating a year ago.

Previously known to have dated actor Karan Patel, Kamya finally found her soulmate in Shalabh who’s a Delhi-based professional. As revealed by the actor in an interview earlier, she visited Shalabh to seek professional therapy around a year back but they bonded well and their relationship grew deeper. Our congratulations to the beautiful couple!

