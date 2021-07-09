Finally I put a Ring on it: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar exchange rings in new romantic video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar declared their love for each other on national television when the singer appeared on Bigg Boss 14. On Disha's birthday, Rahul proposed to her and asked the actress to marry him. Later, on Valentine's Day, Disha came to BB House as a special guest and accepted his proposal. Months after the conclusion of the celebrity reality show, Disha and Rahul, or Dishul as they are lovingly called by their fans announced their wedding date.

And now, in a new video, the couple is seen in a romantic setup as they plan to propose to each other. With Ed-Sheeran's 'Perfect' playing in the backdrop, the couple is seen exchanging wedding rings as they slow dance to the soulful track.

"And Finally.... I put a Ring on it.. Ever since my BiggBoss journey finished, the hunt for the perfect engagement ring begun. Of course I was nervous, but I went on surprising her with the ring she has been obsessing over for months. Its been a few hours and she just can't get her eyes off her beautiful ring," Rahul captioned the post.

Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar announced their wedding date by sharing the invitation card on their respective Instagram pages. The couple announced that the wedding is set to take place on July 16.

The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

Minutes after they announced their wedding date, their Instagram pages were flooded with good wishes.