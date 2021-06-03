Filmmakers should explore our camaraderie again: Arjun Kapoor on reuniting with uncle Anil Kapoor for an Ad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor on reuniting with uncle Anil Kapoor for an Ad

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his uncle-veteran actor Anil Kapoor were a riot in 'Mubarakan'. And they are reuniting again! The duo were seen together in a new ad that saw them engaging in hilarious banter over 'chicken'. The two are coming together to endorse a meat and sea-food company and it will see them engaging in a game of one-upmanship to cook the best meal. Taking to his Instagram, Arjun dropped a video in which he is seen cooking a dish in the kitchen as Anil impatiently asks if he is done with it.

As Arjun says that he doesn't take as much time as Anil does, the latter says he has been preparing the dish for two hours. Further, pulling Arjun's leg, Anil said "Itna passion acting mein dikhayega na toh ek din Anil Kapoor zarur ban jayega.." He then steps inside the kitchen and after tasting the dish Anil looks at Arjun and says, "Tu chef ban ja, better rahega."

Posting the Ad video, Arjun wrote" When it comes to making a meal for the people you love, have nakhras… because just like chachu @anilskapoor, they deserve the best!

Commenting on reuniting with his uncle, Arjun said, "We are uniting for the second time after our last success Mubarakan and we are hoping that our combo will become a talking point again! It is a hilarious tongue-in-cheek ad that will highlight the relationship that I share with my uncle, Anil Kapoor." About their funny real-life camaraderie, Arjun added, "We are more friends in real life and we are constantly pulling each other's leg. This ad captures our real-life banter and that's what will make it relatable and extremely funny."

Arjun wants directors to sign them on for a film again! He said, "We are a tag team of entertainment, I hope people enjoy us again and filmmakers maybe should explore our bonding and camaraderie again because we can truly make people smile. You just have to throw us in one room say action and see the madness unfold." On the work front, Arjun whose last release was 'Sardar ka Grandson', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

