Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOBBY DEOL Bobby Deol shares unseen picture with father Dharmendra and wife Tanya Deol

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol on Thursday shared a monochrome picture with his father-actor Dharmendra, and wife Tanya Deol. All the three are sitting together on a couch while posing for the camera. Taking to Instagram, he posted the adorable photo flashing their million dollar smile. Sharing the post, the actor simply chose to caption it with a heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, celebs including Rajesh Khattar, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumar and Sachin Shroff, poured love.

Recently, Bobby Deol commemorated his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife Tanya by sharing unseen throwback pictures from his wedding in 1996. The 'Barsaat' actor took to his Instagram handle, marking the special occasion with a series of precious memories and penned a loved-up note for his wife in the caption.

Decked as a groom, Bobby couldn't stop smiling at his wedding while Tania looked like the shy bride in the images which were shared by the actor. He wrote, "My heart, my soul. you mean the world to me. love you forever and ever. happy 25th anniversary," followed by a heart emoji.

The actor had posted two candid moments from their wedding ceremony held on May 30, 1996.

For those unversed, Bobby is the second son of actor Dharmendra and his first wife, Parkash Kaur.

On the professional front, Bobby, who was last seen in the Netflix film Class of '83' and the MX Player show 'Aashram', has 'Penthouse' and 'Love Hostel' in the pipeline. He will also be seen playing pivotal roles in upcoming films 'Apne 2' and 'Animal'.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan’s new monochrome picture is taking the internet by storm