Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat hospitalised in Hyderabad with liver cirrhosis

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARANADRASH Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is a still from film Rocky Handsome

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is unwell and admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad. The filmmaker is reportedly battling liver cirrhosis and his condition is critical. The 50-year-old filmmaker has battled liver cirrhosis in the past, which has relapsed again.

Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", Irrfan Khan-starrer "Madaari" and the John Abraham starrers "Force" and "Rocky Handsome", among others. He made his directorial debut with Marathi film 'Dombivali Fast' in 2005.

He has also directed critically acclaimed Marathi films like his "Lai Bhaari". He also featured as an actor in the Marathi film "Saatchya Aat Gharat" and his 2016 directorial "Rocky Handsome".

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage