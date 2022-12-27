Tuesday, December 27, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was 'awkward' and 'torturous' for Jake Gyllenhaal. Know why

Filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was 'awkward' and 'torturous' for Jake Gyllenhaal. Know why

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston starred alongside one another in the 2002 comedy 'The Good Girl', which follows two lovers who are bored in their dead-end jobs and end up embarking on an affair.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2022 15:01 IST
Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal
Image Source : IANS Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal

Filming intimate scenes is anything but a cakewalk and Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal's experience is a testimony to it. The actor has revealed he felt "awkward" while filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston, describing the whole experience as "torture", reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The actors starred alongside one another in the 2002 comedy 'The Good Girl', which follows two lovers who are bored in their dead-end jobs and end up embarking on an affair. Forty-two-year-old Jake admitted that he had a huge crush on Jennifer, 53, which made it difficult to film sex scenes with her.

"It was torture, yes it was, but it was also not torturing. I mean, come on. It was like a mix of both," Jake joked during an appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show', quoted by 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Explaining his embarrassment, Jake said: "Weirdly, love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching. That doesn't turn me on. Most of the time, it's oddly mechanical, right? And also it's a dance, like, you choreograph it for a camera. It's one of those like a fight scene, you gotta choreograph those things and I always have tried."

Related Stories
Jennifer Aniston showers birthday love on co-star Courteney Cox with FRIENDS' Monica Geller twist

Jennifer Aniston showers birthday love on co-star Courteney Cox with FRIENDS' Monica Geller twist

Jennifer Aniston has a problem with people 'famous from TikTok, YouTube', netizens call her nepo kid

Jennifer Aniston has a problem with people 'famous from TikTok, YouTube', netizens call her nepo kid

Jennifer Aniston’s father and 'Days of Our Lives' star John Aniston passes away at 89

Jennifer Aniston’s father and 'Days of Our Lives' star John Aniston passes away at 89

Jake then told presenter Howard that Jennifer had suggested they use a pillow to help them feel more comfortable during the bedroom scenes.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News