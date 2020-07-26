Rang De: Makers of Nithiin's film share fun teaser ahead of actor's wedding with Shalini

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORNITHIIN Team Rang De releases fun teaser ahead of actor Nithiin's wedding with Shalini

It's Tollywood actor Nithiin's wedding day and makers of his upcoming film Rang de surprised his fans with a cute and fun teaser as a marriage gift. The actor is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandurkari today in Hyderabad. Ahead of the wedding, the makers released film Rang De teaser which showed actor Nithiin getting trapped into the married life with Keerthi Suresh. The makers wrote, "A Cute Marriage Gift to our Hero Nithiin from team #RangDe"

Nithiin also thanked the team for making his day extra special and wrote, "Thank you very much team #RangDe for making this day, extra special. My fans and friends, Here's a fun teaser from our film with love to you all." While the fun video shows Nithiin running away from marriage, he is excited about tying the knot in real life. The video ends with a picture of the actor with Shalini from their engagement ceremony with the message, "Happy Married Life."

Have a look-

Actor Nithiin is supposed to resume the shoot of his film Rang De after wrapping up the wedding. Directed by Venky Atluri and also starring Keerthi Suresh, the film will release on Sankranti.

On Saturday, Nithiin and Shalini celebrated their Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies in Hyderabad with their family and friends. The pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony went viral on the internet in which the duo can be seen grooving to the beats. Many photos of Shalini and their family members getting Mehendi applied on their hands have surfaced the internet. For the ceremony, while Shalini sizzled in a red-pink Shantanu and Nikhil lehenga, Nithiin looked charming in his blue sherwani.

Have a look at the photos here-

Nithiin and Shalini got engaged on July 23rd. The actor took to Twitter to share a photo of his engagement and wrote, "Aaaand ENGAGED!!" Later, he also shared photos with Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram, who came to bless him before the wedding. "A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me," wrote Nithiin.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage