Fawad Khan celebrated his 40th birthday singing Kishore Kumar's 'Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe' | Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAWAD KHAN Fawad Khan celebrated his 40th birthday singing Kishore Kumar's song

After impressing fans and audience with his appearance in Bollywood films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor & Sons, Khoobsurat; actor Fawad Khan once again wooed everyone. The actor who celebrated his 40th birthday on November 29, is a singer par excellence. A video of him, singing Kishore Kumar's popular song 'Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe' from the film 'Satte Pe Satta' has taken the internet by storm. In the clip, Fawad looked dapper in a black sweatshirt that had "40" written on it. He paired the same with a white shirt and blue trousers. To complete his look, the actor wore a pair of white sneakers and cool sunnies.

Take a look:

He celebrated his birthday in Dubai. Fawad Khan sat at the steps of a yacht while singing the aforementioned song for his fans. He was later joined by his friends. After the video went viral, excited and impressed fans were full of praise. A user wrote, "Omg MashaAllah." Another said, "This song will be my fav forever because of him."

Talking about 'Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe,' Kishore Kumar and Annette Pinto sang this song for 'Satte Pe Satta'. The movie featured Amitabh Bachchan opposite Hema Malini.

On the professional front, Fawad made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Khoobsurat', opposite Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Khoobsurat is a 2014 film also starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher and Aditi Rao Hydari. He also did, Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The romantic drama performed really well at the box-office. The film redefined the power of 'ek tarfa pyaar'.