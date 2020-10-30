Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about being molested at the age of 3

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FATIMASANASHAIKH Fatima Sana Shaikh

Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh has got quite a few films in her pipeline and her career is going fine. However, things were not always good at her end. I her latest interview with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke up about journey and struggles.

Fatima even opened up on being molested at the age of 3. She said, “I was molested when I was five years old. No! I was three years old. So you understand how deep sexism goes. It’s a battle we fight on an everyday basis. Every woman, every minority fights every day. And I hope our future is better.”

That’s not all, Fatima also spoke up about how people thought that she doesn’t look good enough to be cast in films. She said, “I have faced people telling me that the only way to get a job is through sex. So that has also happened to me. I have lost jobs to someone else for whatever reason.”

She added, “when I look back, I think, ‘fair enough’. That’s the standard of beauty they subscribe to. That one should look exactly like this or that to become a heroine. And I clearly don’t fall in that bracket, I fall into a different bracket. But there are opportunities now, there are films being made for people like me, who don’t look like supermodels, who look normal, average.”

This is not the first time Fatima Sana Shaikh has opened up about being sexually harassed, last year in the #MeToo movement too the actress narrated her story of facing casting couch.

Meanwhile, she is all set to feature in two upcoming family entertainers ‘Ludo’ and ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari’ which are releasing soon.

