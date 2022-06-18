Father's Day 2022: Sara Tendulkar's childhood pic with father Sachin Tendulkar sends internet into meltdown

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SACHIN TENDULKAR Sara Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar

Ahead of Father's Day on June 19, legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar treated his fans and followers with an adorable picture of her darling daughter Sara Tendulkar. Sara is considered a fashion icon for the millennials. Ever since she made her modeling debut, Sara's fanbase increased manifolds. Her massive social media following is a reason that every time her pictures surface online they go viral. On Friday, Sachin took a stroll down memory lane and shared a childhood picture of little Sara and him. He also penned a sweet note in the caption and said, "A picture that sums up my happiness."

Take a look:

Sara looked nothing less than a princess in the picture. Dressed in a white frock with a golden crown on her head, Sara looked breathtakingly beautiful. As the father-daughter duo got clicked, Sachin is all smiles as she looks at Sara who is sitting on his lap.

Netizens reactions

Sara and Sachin's priceless picture invited sweet reactions from their fans and loved ones. Reacting to her father's beautiful post, Sara wrote, "Love you." Several star cricketers also dropped their sweet reactions in the comments section. Sourav Ganguly wrote, "Outstanding picture sachin." Suresh Raina also dropped red heart emoji. One of the users wrote, "nice pic pajji." Another said, "Sachin's Sir batting was my happiness."

About Sara Tendulkar

Last year, Sara grabbed headlines when pictures of her ad shoot for an international luxury brand, Ajio Luxe went viral on social media platforms. Check them out below:

Sara is Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar's elder daughter. The couple also has a son, Arjun. He is a budding cricketer who made his under-19 debut for India against Sri Lanka in 2018. Sara did her schooling in Mumbai before she moved to pursue a degree in medicine at the University College in London.