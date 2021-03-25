Farooq Sheikh birth anniversary special: 10 films of the actor you can't miss

Image Source : TWITTER/GIRISHJOHAR Farooq Sheikh

Veteran actor Farooque Shaikh was one of the talented stars of Hindi cinema who received the same amount of love for his work across different platforms like films, TV and theater. Shaikh was known for his natural acting and he delivered some memorable performances. Farooq Sheikh was born to Mustafa Shaikh, a Mumbai lawyer and Farida Shaikh in Amroli in Gujarat. He studied at St. Mary's School, Mumbai and perused further studies at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. Farooq was married to Rupa Jain whom he dated for nine years before tying the knot.

On film's front, Farooq's first major film role was in the 1973 film Garam Hawa where he was seen in a supporting role with leading man Balraj Sahni. He worked with many notable filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Sai Paranjpye, Muzaffar Ali, Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Ketan Mehta. In 2010, he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Lahore. The actor died of a cardiac arrest in December 2013

On Farooq Sheikh's birth anniversary, take a look at 10 of his must-watch films.

Garam Hawa (1973)

The movie Farooq Shaikh's debut film. Garam Hawa was India's official entry to the Academy Award's Best Foreign Film category, nominated for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, it also won National Film Award and three Filmfare Awards.

Noorie (1979)

Starring Farooq Shaikh, Poonam Dhillon, Madan Puri, Iftekhar. The film was superhit and the 7th highest grossing film of that year.

Chashme Buddoor (1981)

Chashme Buddoor a romantic comedy film starring Farooq Shaikh, Deepti Naval, Rakesh Bedi, Ravi Baswani and Saeed Jaffrey. The film was a silver jubilee hit.

Umrao Jaan (1981)

Umrao Jaan was directed by Muzaffar Ali. The film starred Bollywood actress Rekha and Farooq Shaikh in lead roles.

Bazaar (1982)

The film was directed by Sagar Sarhadi, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Farooq Shaikh, Smita Patil and Supriya Pathak.The film highlighted the tragedy of young girls being sold by needy parents to affluent Indians in the Gulf.

Saath Saath (1982)

The movie directed by Raman Kumar starred Rakesh Bedi, Farooq Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Deepti Naval.

Kissi Se Na Kehna (1983)

Kissi Se Na Kehna was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film starred Farooq Shaikh, Deepti Naval and Utpal Dutt.

Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988)

The film was directed by J.K. Bihari. The story revolved around the lead pair played by Rekha and Farooq Shaikh. It's about how the character Shalu (Rekha) who overcomes all obstacles in her married life to win over the acceptance of her domineering mother-in-law Kamla.

Saas Bahu Aur Sensex (2008)

The film was directed by Shona Urvashi. Farooq Sheikh played an ethical but cranky and eccentric stockbroker in the film.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Farooq Sheikh was also seen in one of the biggest blockbusters of this year Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Farooq Sheikh played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father, Rishikant Thapar in the film.