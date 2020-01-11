Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar begin their wedding preparations? Read full details

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar begin their wedding preparations?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The couple, who has been dating for roughly two years now, are reportedly planning to tie the knot by the end of 2020. While fans were contemplating Ranbir-Alia, Varun-Natasha’s wedding this year, the lovely couple surprised the fans with their special news. While the actors haven’t confirmed it yet, it is said that they have already begun the wedding preparations.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will get hitched soon after the release of the actor’s next film Toofan later this year, according to the report in Mumbai Mirror. The report has quoted a source saying that the couple might surprise their fans and even tie the knot sooner than expected. The report read, “The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day.”

The couple’s PDA on social media to something to die for. They never miss a chance to make each other feel special through their Instagram posts. On January 9th, Farhan rang into his 46th birthday with the love of his life. Shibani made the occasion extra special with her loving post for him. She wrote, “Thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life. You are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met, and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you, just being around you has taught me so much (mainly patience). You inspire me! Thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for ‘us’!”

Farhan and Shibani’s wedding rumours surfaced the internet last year as well. It was said that they will get hitched in April or May last year. Shibani even left a sound message for Farhan on Tape Cast in which she asked him about their wedding. She said, “Can you please let me know because I am very confused.” To think Farhan explained, “She is having a lot of fun with lots of news that is going around currently about us looking for wedding planners.”

