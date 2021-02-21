Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAROUTAKHTAR Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar celebrate three years of togetherness

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the hottest couples in B-town. The duo keeps treating fans with drool-worthy pictures and their PDA is always worth a glance. On Sunday, the fiery couple completed three years of togetherness and took to social media to share it with their fans. Sharing the picture, Shibani said, "Happy #3 @faroutakhtar" while Farhan wrote, "1095."

In the picture shared by Shibani, the two stars can be seen striking a pose in a car wearing clothes by her sister Anusha Dandedat. While the other picture is from their Maldives vacation.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for three years now. The duo came out in the open about their relationship after dating for a while through social media posts dedicated to each other. Talking about the same, Farhan said on Film Companion’s show TapeCast, "It feels kind of nice to be able to share that with people. Because we are always living so sheltered and protected and our guards are constantly up, especially when it comes to people like our partners. It felt nicer to just share and include them in the joy and let them hopefully feel happy"

Last year there were rumours that Farhan and Shibani are planning to tie the knot. However, due to covid19, they had to postpone. While the duo never made any announcement, it was said that they had decided to tie the knot in April. At that time, a report in TOI stated, “The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Farhan will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofaan", which is a boxing drama. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur.