Farah Khan’s social media accounts hacked, husband Shirish Kunder helps to restore her Instagram handle

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Farah Khan

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan on Monday announced that her social media accounts have been hacked. While she has retrieved her Instagram account successfully with the help of her husband, Shirish Kunder but her Twitter account is still not restored. She urged her fans and followed to not respond to any messages from her hacked accounts in order to prevent their own accounts from getting hacked.

"My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it may be used to hack into your account too," Farah wrote on Instagram.

Talking about her Instagram account getting restored, Farah informed: "This is true! My instagram was also hacked n many dm s could hav gone from it.. pls be vigilant. Iv managed to restore instagram thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder .. hoping to get Twitter reinstated too."

A few days ago, Bollywood actress and Shiv Sena leader Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account was also hacked. However, the account was restored within a day after the actress lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police, however, the actress complained that a few of her posts are still missing. Urmila had filed an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police after her account was hacked.

After the account was retrieved, Urmila wrote, "And I'm back again. Thank you @instagram and @mumbaipolice for all your cooperation in retrieving my account even though few of my posts are missing. Lots of love to all my #instafamily."